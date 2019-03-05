Woman arrested nearly 1 year after man murdered in DeSoto County street

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Nearly one year after a murder in north Mississippi, investigators have arrested a woman who they believe is responsible.
Olive Branch police found John Wilty, 50, lying in the street on Alexanders Ridge Drive on March 23, 2018.
Police said Wilty was shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nearly a year after the murder, police made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting.
On Monday, officers executed a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 9800 block of Alexanders Ridge Drive.
Angela Wilty was arrested by police on the murder warrant.
Wilty will be held at the Desoto County Jail on a $1 million bond. She is set to appear in court on March 7 at 9 a.m.
