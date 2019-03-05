  • Woman arrested nearly 1 year after man murdered in DeSoto County street

    OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. - Nearly one year after a murder in north Mississippi, investigators have arrested a woman who they believe is responsible.

    Olive Branch police found John Wilty, 50, lying in the street on Alexanders Ridge Drive on March 23, 2018. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: Victim found shot to death in Olive Branch street identified

    Police said Wilty was shot multiple times, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

    Nearly a year after the murder, police made an arrest in connection with the deadly shooting. 

    On Monday, officers executed a search and arrest warrant at a home in the 9800 block of Alexanders Ridge Drive.

    Angela Wilty was arrested by police on the murder warrant. 

    Wilty will be held at the Desoto County Jail on a $1 million bond. She is set to appear in court on March 7 at 9 a.m.

