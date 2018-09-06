Woman asks Memphis police to help find her keys; what they found instead landed her in jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A South Memphis woman is facing several charges after she asked officers to help her find her keys – but they found a lot more instead.
When police went to arrest Lashunn Cotton, 49, for an aggravated assault warrant on Wednesday, she came to the door barefoot.
Cotton went with officers willingly, but asked police to let her go grab shoes. That's when officers escorted her back inside with handcuffs on.
Cotton then told police she needed to lock her door, and asked them to help find her keys.
An officer looked on her nightstand and found a knife with white residue on it, a scale, and grinder instead. The report said the officer then put a bag of crack cocaine on the dining room table.
What Cotton then told police -- and the other items they found in her home that led to her being booked on a $100,000 bond, on FOX13 News at 5.
