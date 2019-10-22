Woman at center of City Watch was not kidnapped, investigation is ongoing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are no longer asking for help to find a missing woman.
Guadalupe Martinez went missing on October 21 from the 3000 block of Elliston Road in Memphis.
Police originally said she was "last known to be in to be the company of a man demanding money for her safe return." However, police sent an update saying the City Watch was canceled, and she was not kidnapped.
Police said there is no additional information available.
