0 Woman attacked and carjacked at Memphis gas station

On FOX13 News at 5, Jeremy Pierre speaks with the victim about how she was able to fight off the attacker. We're also working to learn more about the suspect and the number of people he's victimized in the area.

A Memphis woman was attacked and carjacked at a gas station in Whitehaven.

The victim told police she had just finished filling her car up with gas at the Mapco Gas Station on the 2400 block of Elvis Presley when the incident happened.

When she opened her car door, a man dressed in all black pushed her down to the ground. After a scuffle, the suspect was able to take her keys and he drove off in the 2006 Ford Explorer.

“The man that hurt me violated me," the woman told FOX13.

Police later found the woman's stolen car, but they haven't found the suspect.

Investigators believe the same suspect has targeted other women in the past. In fact, the victim in this case told police she believes this man also robbed her on May 2.

