Woman attacked boyfriend because he wouldn't pay for abortion, police say

A Memphis woman is accused of beating her boyfriend because he wouldn’t give her money for an abortion, according to an arrest affidavit.

Qwenshonia Stotts, 30, is charged with domestic assault. The charge stems form an incident on April 30.

The incident began to unfold at a home on Jackson Avenue.

Stotts’ boyfriend told police she got mad because he wouldn’t give her $300 for an abortion, according to the arrest affidavit. When he went outside to leave, Stotts allegedly got in the car and refused to get out.

While the boyfriend was driving to his mom’s house, he said Stotts started hitting him in the head and vandalizing the vehicle. He pulled over at a fire station “because he did not know what else to do,” according to the affidavit.

Police arrived at the fire station and spoke to both Stotts and her boyfriend. Officers observed a whelp on the victim’s face, along with a ripped off rearview mirror and papers thrown all over the car.

The affidavit states Stotts told officers she got upset because her boyfriend refused to give her money for an abortion. She said they started fighting while driving, and the rearview mirror was broken off during the altercation.

Police determined Qwenshonia Stotts was the primary aggressor. She was taken into custody and charged.

