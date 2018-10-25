Woman attacked by stranger while walking down street in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. - A man is wanted after he attacked a woman and tried to kidnap her in Oxford, Miss.
Police said the attempted abduction happened on Saturday, October 20. Officers were called to an assault on Van Buren Avenue near South 5th Street.
The victim told police she was walking down the street when a stranger grabbed her from behind. The suspect was described as a white male – approximately 5’11”, wearing a dark colored zip-up jacket, an orange or red shirt, khaki’s and a light tan Costa hat with a light blue symbol (pictured below).
The woman fought off the attacker, ran to a nearby home and called 911.
The suspect ran west on Van Buren Ave. toward the Ford Center parking lot, where he got into a white car and drove off. Police said he was going north toward West Jackson Avenue.
If you were in the parking lot between 7:45 and 8:10 p.m. that day, you’re asked to call police. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.
