Woman attacked, carjacked at Memphis gas station

    By: Jeremy Pierre

    Memphis police are trying to find out whoever is responsible for a carjacking in Whitehaven. 

    The victim told police she had just finished filling her car up with gas at the Mapco Gas Station on the 2400 block of Elvis Presley.

    When she opened her car door, a man dressed in all black pushed her down to the ground and was able to take her keys. 

    He then drove off in the 2006 Ford Explorer with Tennessee tags G3782L. 

    Police officers believe the suspect might be responsible for multiple carjackings and robberies occurring in the general area. The victim told police she believes this man also robbed her on May 2. 

