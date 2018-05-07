Woman attacked during sexual assault in alleyway in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a sexual assault in Downtown Memphis that happened Sunday night.
Officers said the assault happened on Vance near South Front St.
The victim told police she was leaving a nearby club when she was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her in an alleyway.
Police said the suspect was in his 30s, medium length beard with medium length hair. He is about, 5'10" and approximately 220 lbs.
If you can identify this suspect or have any information about this sexual assault, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
