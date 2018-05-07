  • Woman attacked during sexual assault in alleyway in Downtown Memphis

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are investigating a sexual assault in Downtown Memphis that happened Sunday night.

    Officers said the assault happened on Vance near South Front St.

    Trending stories:

    The victim told police she was leaving a nearby club when she was approached by an unknown man who sexually assaulted her in an alleyway.

    Police said the suspect was in his 30s, medium length beard with medium length hair. He is about, 5'10" and approximately 220 lbs.

    If you can identify this suspect or have any information about this sexual assault, call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman attacked during sexual assault in alleyway in Downtown Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Author Junot Diaz faces sexual misconduct allegations

  • Headline Goes Here

    Member of Japan pop band Tokio quits over sexual misconduct

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ashley Judd wants movie mogul Weinstein held accountable

  • Headline Goes Here

    Ashley Judd sues Weinstein saying he wrecked her career