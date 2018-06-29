Woman attacked while walking down street in Collierville, police say

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - A woman was attacked while she walked down a street in Collierville, police told FOX13.
According to the Collierville Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday, June 26, around 10:21 p.m. Police said they responded to an assault call in the area of Market Boulevard and Green Oaks. Officers told FOX13 a woman was walking down Market Boulevard when she was attacked by a male black suspect.
He was described as being between 20-30 years old, approximately 5'10" to 6' tall, wearing dark clothing and having long dreadlocks.
CPD needs your help in identifying this suspect. If you have any information, please contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-457-2520.
