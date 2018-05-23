Woman attempts to run over Memphis man after twisted love triangle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man told police he was assaulted after a twisted love triangle in North Memphis.
Police responded to an aggravated assault at a nail shop in the 1300 block of Jackson.
The victim told police his former lover asked him to meet at that location around noon, Monday.
When he arrived on the scene, he told police he noticed his former lover was with her current girlfriend.
He told MPD he had a sexual encounter with both women in the past.
The victim and two women were involved in a verbal altercation on the side of the building, when one woman became enraged.
That woman then got into a gray car, then drove at a high rate of speed towards the victim. He told police he had to jump on the hood of the car to avoid collision.
He was still bruised on his left hand. He later received medical treatment from a nearby fire station before police arrived on the scene.
