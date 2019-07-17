0 Woman builds makeshift dam to prevent Germantown home from flooding

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Some homeowners saw high water levels after Tuesday’s downpour.

One woman said a nearby ditch swelled up with water so quickly that she was worried it would be a repeat of what happened in June.

Less than 24 hours after talking with FOX13 about the anxiety of more possible flooding, Diane Martucci started her day with a swollen culvert just a few hundred feet away from her home.

“With every bout of heavy rain, it was rising higher and higher. And it was actually during the last one it was to the top of the round holes in the culvert,” said Martucci.

Martucci told FOX13 she called public works and crew stopped by to inspect the culvert. City staff said public works crews cleaned out drains last week ahead of the storm.

They are monitoring hot spots throughout the city, including Drainage Lateral E, which was hit the hardest last month.

But Martucci said she did not take any chances and made a makeshift dam to stop some of the water.

“Mother Nature is not very forgiving, and she’s going to come when she wants to come – not when we want her to come,” she said.

Shortly after the historic flooding last month, the Germantown Board of Aldermen approved $1,075,000 for the city’s drainage system in its Capital Improvements Program.

This is the same amount that was already set aside before the flooding.

“With that unique event close to 10 inches, within a few short hours would anything that we did prevent something like that from happening again? We feel like what we have in our budget is adequate and addresses needs,” said Germantown Vice Mayor Mary Anne Gibson.

Of that total, city staff said $50,000 is budgeted for miscellaneous drainage improvements to address small, isolated drainage repairs. And $875,000 is budgeted for a bank stabilization project located on Wolf River Lateral E, north of Lansdowne Subdivision.

Another $150,000 is the city’s Master Drainage Plan and Infrastructure Inventory project. This is a multi-year study assessing current drainage system conditions and identifying estimates for future improvements.

Gibson said the city will be developing this plan for three more years.

“We know even without having that inventory plan completed, we know where those hot spots, those hierarchy of needs are,” said Gibson.

Additionally, researchers from the University of Memphis Center for Applied Earth Science and Engineering Research, or CASER, met with flooding victims and city officials about what happened during the unprecedented flooding on June 7.

They said it is unlikely that the flood conditions were caused by a blockage in the storm drain system.

City staff said if residents happen to see any storm water issues, they are urged not hesitate to call and report it.

To report an issue, call (901) 757-7350 during business hours. To report an issue after hours or on the weekends, call non-emergency dispatch at (901) 757-7388.

