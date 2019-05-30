0 Woman carjacked at gunpoint by group of men outside local Family Dollar; suspects on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for three possible suspects accused of robbing a woman outside a Family Dollar in Crosstown.

Police said it all started when a woman was getting out of her car in a parking lot.

According to officers, the two men jumped out of their car. One pointed a gun at the victim and demanded her keys.

Shoppers like Nona Nash keep her guard up more than ever after hearing a woman was robbed at gunpoint outside this Family Dollar in the 200 block of Cleveland Monday night.

“They need to get a job and earn their money instead of taking from everybody else,” Nash said.

Memphis police said a woman was getting out of her when she noticed an Orange Challenger pull up to her car at a high rate speed before stopping. One of the men pointed the handgun at the victim and demanded her keys.

“I think that’s terrible because I walk to this Family Dollar all the time, now I’m hesitant,” Nash said.

Police said the man who pointed a gun at the victim took off southbound on Cleveland in the woman’s car after that woman gave up her keys.

“If she wouldn’t have gave them the keys, they probably would have hurt her and some, if they don’t get the money, they don’t get what they demand, they kill them,” Donnie Rivers, a shopper said.

Investigators said a second man returned to the Orange Dodge Challenger and followed the victim’s car.

“You get caught, you do the time,” Rivers said.

There are cameras outside the store.

The three possible suspects are in their 20s. Officers say at least one of the suspects could be a teenager.

Last week, the U.S. Attorney’s office said younger offenders are using firearms to intimidate victims.

