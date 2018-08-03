Woman carjacked by two men, one arrested

A man was arrested for carjacking a woman in Memphis.
Detectives said the victims were in front of the 600 block of McConnell saying goodbye to each other when they were approached by the suspects.
After a brief exchange, the two men came back with handguns and took the keys to the car, iPhone, wallet, and some cash.
Police said Geno Townsend was identified as a suspect. He was later arrested and charged with Aggravated Robbery, Carjacking, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
