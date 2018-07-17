Woman carjacked near Memphis hospital where daughter was getting treatment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A mother was carjacked near a Memphis hospital, where her young daughter was getting treatment Friday night.
Police said the incident happened near LeBonheur Children's Hospital and the FedEx Family House on Poplar Avenue around 10 p.m.
Brandy Odle told MPD she was attempting to exit her 2011 Ford Escape in the parking lot when three men with their faces covered ran up to her.
They told her to “get out of the car” repeatedly, and Odle said they stuck what appeared to be a handgun wrapped in a cloth in her face, forcing her from the vehicle.
Odle told police they took her purse, which contained her iPhone 8, and vehicle.
She ran inside the building to call police.
Police located her car Monday morning. However, the suspects are still on the run.
