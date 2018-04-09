0 Woman carjacked while pumping gas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis Police need your help finding a man who stole a woman's car while she was pumping gas.

According to MPD, the incident happened Saturday, April 7, at approximately 4:28 p.m. at the Citgo gas station, which is located at 2726 South Perkins Rd. When officers arrived to the scene, they were advised that a woman was pumping gas into her silver 2007 Audi A4 when a newer model 4 door black sedan pulled up to the pump next to her.

A man exited the passenger side of the sedan and approached the victim with a firearm pointed at her. The male demanded and obtained the woman's car keys. The gunmen entered the victim's vehicle and drove away from the scene heading north on Perkins.

The black sedan also drove from the scene heading north on Perkins.

Police are describing the suspect as a male black, approximately 20 years old, thin build, dark complexion wearing a blue hooded sweat shirt with multi colored design and dark colored jeans.

The woman's car that still hasn't been returned is described as a Silver 2007 Audi A4 bearing AR tag LOAJFN. The vehicle has a Briarcrest sticker on the rear windshield.

No arrest(s) has been made at this point, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this Aggravated Robbery should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

