0 Woman caught in the crossfire, shot in the head after leaving church

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. - An innocent woman was critically shot after she was coming home from church. Details from her fiance that witnessed the shooting unfold, on FOX13 News at 6.

A woman is fighting for her life after being shot in North Mississippi. She's in critical condition after getting caught in the crossfire of a shooting.

According to Tunica County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened on Sunday.

Skyeesha Pige was on her way home from church when someone fired shots at her car. Investigators say a stray bullet hit her in the head.

Ray Conley, the victim's fiance, told FOX13 there was a car that pulled up and started shooting at another car. Then another person down the street opened fire.

The bullet hit her in the eye and she crashed into another car on the side of the road.

"She was on the way home from church, she didn't deserve that. She was a good person and she shouldn't have even got caught in what they got going on - an innocent bystander just got shot."

Conely told FOX13 he was outside mowing the lawn at the time of the shooting. After seeing the shooting and the crash, he rushed to his fiance's aid.

"I jumped in the truck and saw her... I saw her slumped over in her seat and put pressure to her eye because I saw a gunshot wound," Conely said.

Conely said he's very upset about what happened. They were going to get married in July. Now she's critically injured and in the hospital.

"He's aiming at the car and shooting at the car, and my fiance was coming down the street and they missed him and shot her," Conley said.

Deputies said they arrested Anfernee Harris and charged him with aggravated assault in the case. Officers are looking for Dontarrius Hibbler as the person of interest in the case.

The Tunica County Sheriffs Department told FOX13 she was not the intended victim.

