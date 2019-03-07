Woman charged after stabbing man several times who was fighting her boyfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is facing criminal charges after she allegedly stabbed a man several times in Midtown.
The incident happened Wednesday evening at Cleveland and Madison.
The victim was involved in a fight in the middle of the street with a man named Matthew Brock.
While they were fighting, a woman -- identified as Rhionna Morin -- walked up with a "hunting type knife" and stabbed the victim several times in the back and neck, according to an arrest affidavit.
Brock allegedly told her to "get back in the truck," and they left.
The victim drove himself to Methodist University Hospital. He was treated in the emergency room for puncture wounds to his back, neck, head and side of his throat, according to police documents.
Police spoke to a witness who corroborated the victim's statements.
Investigators said the witness followed the suspects after the stabbing and pointed them out to police. They were arrested at Bellevue and Lamar.
Brock gave a statement to police. He admitted to being involved in a fight with the victim.
He also told investigators Morin was armed with a knife and attacked the victim, according to an arrest affidavit.
Rhionna Morin is charged with aggravated assault.
Matthew Brock is charged with being an accessory after the fact.
