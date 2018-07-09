  • Woman charged after two-month-old found dead at apartment

    Updated:

    Memphis police arrested a woman after they said they found her unresponsive and a two-month-old child dead. 

    According to police, Jamyl Price, 22, was found on the 6900 block of Red Oaks Circle. Officers were originally called to the scene for a suicide call, however, when they arrived, they found Price. 

    Trending stories:

    She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The two-month-old was found dead in the same apartment. 

    The cause of death has not been determined. 

    Price is charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect. 

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories