Woman charged after two-month-old found dead at apartment

Memphis police arrested a woman after they said they found her unresponsive and a two-month-old child dead.
On 7/8 @ 5:26 p.m. MPD responded to a suicide call at 6920 Red Oaks Circle. Jamyl Price 22, was found unresponsive and was xported non-critical. A deceased 2-month-old female was located. The cause of death is undetermined.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 9, 2018
Price was charged with Agg Child Abuse and Neglect. pic.twitter.com/W6S5cbKHF8
According to police, Jamyl Price, 22, was found on the 6900 block of Red Oaks Circle. Officers were originally called to the scene for a suicide call, however, when they arrived, they found Price.
She was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The two-month-old was found dead in the same apartment.
The cause of death has not been determined.
Price is charged with Aggravated Child Abuse and Neglect.
