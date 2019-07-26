Woman charged for treating football club's fund like 'personal piggy bank,' official says

A local woman who was the treasurer for the Houston High School Football Booster Club was charged and indicted for stealing funds.
According to the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, Valerie Baker "treated the club’s funds like her personal piggy bank when she stole at least $20,112 in 2018."
Baker admitted that she used her assigned booster club debit card for unauthorized transactions and purchases, the news release said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Sherra Wright pleads guilty, sentenced 30 years for her role in murder of Lorenzen Wright
- Surveillance video shows Ole Miss student leaving bar before her murder
- Attorneys: Sherra Wright plotted Lorenzen Wright's murder because he beat her, children for years
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
The investigation began after the booster club president discovered that Baker had made suspicious withdrawals from the club’s checking account.
He reported the activity to the Comptroller’s Office.
In July 2019, Valerie Baker was indicted by the Shelby County Grand Jury on one count of theft over $10,000 and one count of forgery under $2,500.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}