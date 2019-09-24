0 Woman charged in hit and run involving 5-year-old child, police say

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - On the evening of Sept. 23, a Helena-West Helena police officer was dispatched to the intersection of North 9th Street and Plaza Avenue in West Helena for a hit and run.

According to a statement, the officer found a 5-year-old boy sitting in the grass on the corner of North 9th and Plaza with apparent injuries to his right arm and tire marks across the shoulder of his shirt.

The child was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.

The child was accompanied by his older sister, who told police they were walking through the crosswalk of Plaza and 9th when a black car came speeding down Plaza, heading West.

The sister said the car struck the boy and then stopped.

She told police two older ladies were in the car and the driver asked if the child was okay and then drove off.

The sister was able to read the license plate.

The Helena-West Helena Police Department was able to identify the owner of the car, a black Toyota Avalon, as Izetta Scott of Little Rock, AR.

Scott was brought in for questioning and stated that she was heading west on Plaza and saw a young man, a young woman, and a child in the grassy area of the median of Plaza.

She told police the child darted in the roadway and ran into the side of her car.

Scott said the young man picked up the child and said "it's ok," and that the three of them kept walking down 9th Street without saying anything else, so she drove home.

Scott is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, a Class D Felony.

She was released on her own recognizance due to her age and health issues. Police said the incident is still under investigation.

