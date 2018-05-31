Woman charged in killing of Tennessee deputy, search continues for Steven Wiggins

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Dickson County Sheriff's Office deputy was shot and killed on Wednesday during a traffic stop.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the deputy was found dead in a patrol car. He had responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Trending stories:
- Couple unknowingly plans to propose to each other at Memphis Zoo on same day
- Three kids shot multiple times at sweet sixteen party
- All city of Memphis employees to make more than $15 minimum wage
- Teen graduates from both high school, college in same week
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Sgt. Deputy Daniel Baker was identified by family ast he deputy killed, according to TBI.
BREAKING: Dickson County Deputy Daniel Baker was shot and killed this morning. His mom says he was kind, compassionate and served in the Marines. https://t.co/JN1AkMdfuu— FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) May 30, 2018
The TBI said video evidence led to the identification of suspect Steven Wiggins. A massive manhunt is underway for him, and a $7,500 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
NEW PICTURE: Here's a more recent photograph of Steven Wiggins, from a 2017 arrest in Williamson County. pic.twitter.com/qDSMgKBNMN— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 30, 2018
Wiggins has been added to the TBI's top 10 Most Wanted list.
FOX13 has learned that Erika Castro-Miles has been arrested in connection to the murder, according to TBI. She's charged with with First Degree Murder in the ongoing investigation into the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker.
NEW: She was detained earlier today, but TBI has now arrested and charged this Dickson woman with First Degree Murder in the ongoing investigation into the death of Sgt. Daniel Baker.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) May 31, 2018
MORE: https://t.co/iYd0M0DR6u pic.twitter.com/ORaTeePofG
WZTV obtained a background check for Wiggins. It shows a criminal history that includes arrests for kidnapping, domestic assault and resisting arrest.
Sgt. Baker responded to the Sam Vineyard Road area around 7 a.m. for a suspicious vehicle call, according to WZTV. Police lost contact with the deputy. He was tracked via GPS, where he was found dead in his patrol car.
The reward for information leading to the capture of Steven Wiggins now stands at $12,500.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}