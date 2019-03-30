Woman charged with DUI after rear-ending SCSO deputy car in Cordova

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - A woman has been charged after investigators said she rear-ended a deputy after leaving a bar.
Deputies said Anna Hays, 24, rear-ended an officer during a traffic stop in the 1800 block of Houston Levee Rd.
The officer was speaking to a violator outside his marked squad car - with his emergency flashers on - when Hays hit the car from behind, according to officers.
The Nissan Altima Hays was driving had heavy front-end damage, according to officers.
Hays also had a strong alcohol odor when officers additional arrived.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Deputies said she had minor injuries and appeared to be under the influence at the time of the accident.
Hays told deputies she just left T.J. Mulligans on Houston Levee near Highway 64. She told police she had two or three vodka drinks while she was at the bar.
Deputies asked Hays to perform a field sobriety test - but she didn't pass.
Hays was taken to Jail East. She has been arrested and charged with D.U.I.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}