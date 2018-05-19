0 Woman charged with murder after 81-year-old shot and burned, at least two suspects still on run

TIPTON CO., Tenn. - A Tipton County woman is charged with first degree murder.

Police said Amber Whitehead, 33, was involved in the murder of an 81-year-old man. Joseph Roman was murdered July 17, 2017 in his Tipton County home. After he was killed, police say his house was set on fire.

“He died on Saturday, and Sunday was his birthday. He would have been 82 years old,” said Bruce Swords, a good friend and neighbor to Mr. Roman.

Nearly a year later, police arrested Amber Whitehead. She was taken into custody Wednesday night in Mississippi.

According to an affidavit, the case was cracked with confidential source #1, who told police multiple people were involved.

The source also said, “Amber said that they were going to get that $50,000” and that Amber was the lookout person, while others allegedly killed the elderly man. “She said they started him on fire and they went around the house and started house on fire,” the confidential source told police, according to the affidavit.

Detectives wrote that other sources verified that story, as did statements by Amber.

The story gets stranger though.

Less than three hours before the murder and arson, a 16-year-old was shot in the head, while he was driving down Hwy 59 with a 14-year-old friend in the car. The boy survived.

The kids told police a car drove up behind them and fired shots. Detectives said the two kids are not suspects.

The sheriff’s office is not showing their entire hand, but they believe the two crimes are connected.

Police believe at least two other suspects are still on the loose.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

