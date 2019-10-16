Woman charged with shooting, killing Collierville pastor expected in court today

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - FOX13 will be at the hearing to learn more about this case.
Latoshia Daniels is expected to appear in court today after being charged with the murder of Brodes Perry, the associate pastor at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church.
The shooting, which appeared to be a "domestic situation," happened on April 4 at the Meridian Park Apartments in Collierville. Perry's wife was also injured in the shooting.
Investigators said Daniels, who is from Arkansas, knew the couple when they lived in Little Rock.
Collierville Police said Daniels screamed, "You broke my heart, " when she shot the couple.
