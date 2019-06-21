  • Woman, child hospitalized after ATV crashes into tree in Shelby County

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A woman and a child were rushed to the hospital after their ATV crashed into a tree in Shelby County.

    Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Mudville Road near Millington. 

    According to SCSO, the woman was driving the ATV with a child as a passenger when it struck a tree. 

    The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, while the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. 

    Neither victim was identified by investigators. 

    It is unclear what caused the ATV to crash into the tree at this point.

