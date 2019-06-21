Woman, child hospitalized after ATV crashes into tree in Shelby County

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A woman and a child were rushed to the hospital after their ATV crashed into a tree in Shelby County.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Mudville Road near Millington.
According to SCSO, the woman was driving the ATV with a child as a passenger when it struck a tree.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
The woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, while the child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
Neither victim was identified by investigators.
It is unclear what caused the ATV to crash into the tree at this point.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
SCSO is investigating an incident in the 8000 block of Mudville Road where a woman struck a tree while driving an ATV with a passenger child. The woman was taken to ROH in critical condition and the child has been taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition. pic.twitter.com/qYo97pHZoq— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 21, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}