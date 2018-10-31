  • Woman, child hospitalized after vehicle strikes pole and overturns in Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman and child were taken to a hospital after their vehicle struck a pole and overturned in Memphis. 

    Police said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Levi Road and Ford Road in Whitehaven. 

    The vehicle struck a pole and then overturned, according to MPD. 

    The driver of that car – a woman who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    And a child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. 

    No other injuries were reported following the accident. 

