Woman, child hospitalized after vehicle strikes pole and overturns in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman and child were taken to a hospital after their vehicle struck a pole and overturned in Memphis.
Police said the crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of West Levi Road and Ford Road in Whitehaven.
The vehicle struck a pole and then overturned, according to MPD.
The driver of that car – a woman who has not been identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
And a child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
No other injuries were reported following the accident.
