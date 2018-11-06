Woman, child rushed to hospital after crash on I-40

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A woman and child were rushed to the hospital after a car crash on a Memphis interstate.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on I-40 eastbound at Chambers Chapel around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
One woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and a child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical.
SCSO deputies are on the scene eastbound I-40 at Chambers Chapel investigating a crash were an adult female has been transported to ROH in critical condition and a child has been transported to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition. The eastbound traffic is down to one lane.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 5, 2018
The details surrounding the incident are still unclear.
Police did not specify if there was another vehicle involved.
Traffic was blocked off surrounding the crash going eastbound for about an hour, SCSO said.
