Woman, child rushed to hospital after crash on I-40

    SHELBY CO., Tenn. - A woman and child were rushed to the hospital after a car crash on a Memphis interstate. 

    Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on I-40 eastbound at Chambers Chapel around 4:30 p.m. Monday. 

    One woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition, and a child was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical.

    The details surrounding the incident are still unclear. 

    Police did not specify if there was another vehicle involved. 

    Traffic was blocked off surrounding the crash going eastbound for about an hour, SCSO said.

