0 Woman, children struggling without gas inside Memphis apartment

A woman has been without gas for almost a week in her apartment.

With no help from management, she had to hire an independent inspector after she started smelling gasoline.

FOX13’s Alexa Lorenzo spoke to the woman living at the Goodwill Village Apartments.

According to the HUD website, the property is managed by the LEDIC Management Group and is a family-type affordable housing complex.

Catherine Bright told FOX13 just because she is low income doesn’t mean she deserves this type of treatment.

“All I’m being told is wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. I have kids to feed,” Bright said.

It’s been a week without gas, but she still has five children to feed.

“We get tired of eating cereal, sandwich meat,” Bright said.

Trending stories:

Bright told FOX13 she was waking up and smelling gasoline.

“When you open the bathroom, though that’s one the gas smell is so strong,” Bright said. “But every time I call the maintenance people, the maintenance people come, and they say oh I don’t smell nothing I can’t fix nothing.”

She said she got tired of waiting because she knew her kids were at risk. So, she called an independent inspector.

“She was like, ‘Oh your house smells like gas,’” Bright said the contractor told her. “I said yeah I keep telling them that but every time they come down ain’t nobody fix it.”

Bright then called MLGW.

“They found out that the gas leak is in the wall behind the stove,” Bright said.

MLGW turned off her gas line and told management they needed to hire a contractor to fix the problem. They haven’t.

So, FOX13 tried to get Bright some answers at the management office.

They said the maintenance manager was out of town and they are not sure when he will return. The woman at the office said the maintenance man is in Kentucky because he works for different properties across the Southeast.

Bright said she is trying not to give up.

“No matter how many times I asked them to fix it… nobody fix it and I’m still waiting,” she said.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.