Woman choked with cord during violent home invasion, police say

Two men were arrested and charged after a violent home invasion in Memphis.
Police said the victim was home on August 31 around lunchtime when the suspects, who police identified as Jermaine Edwards and Davonte Lumpkin, stormed into her house.
They demanded to know where the money was, and one of them grabbed the victim. At some point during the robbery, the victim was cut in the stomach with a knife. She was also choked with a cord.
While the woman was being attacked, the other suspect started stomping on her TV, police said.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man claims MPD police car caused wreck, officers urged him not to get taken to hospital
- 2-month-old suffers skull fracture; Memphis mother behind bars
- One dead, another injured after double shooting in Highland Heights
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
She eventually told them where the cash was hidden.
Edwards and Lumpkin made off with $7,000 in cash. multiple video game consoles, and an iPad.
Police searched the area and found Edwards and Lumpkin who matched the description of the robbers.
The arrest affidavit said Edwards admitted to the robbery.
Both suspects are charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, and Aggravated Burglary.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}