0 Woman claims conditions inside Frayser apartment causing health issues for her, 10-year-old daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman said she’s fed up with the living conditions at her apartment complex in Frayser.

The single mother told FOX13 water leaks are making her and her daughter sick.

RELATED: Single mother struggling to feed daughter after power outage ruins food in fridge

Sanquanita Starling said when it rains, she and her 10-year-old daughter have to deal with water flooding into their apartment.

FOX13 spoke with that mother last week when her power went out after severe storms blew through the Memphis area. That’s when we discovered another problem.

“Lately for four months now, this has been slowly falling down on me and my child,” said Starling.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Starling showed FOX13 the water leaks in her ceiling. She said she reported the problem months ago to the staff at Huntington Hills Apartments in Frayser, but they were too slow to respond.

“You have to go in the bathroom and sit down on the toilet and hope and pray that the ceiling doesn’t fall in on you. It’s scary for me, so I know it’s terrifying for my child,” she said.

Starling said her daughter got hurt when parts of the ceiling fell on her. Starling showed FOX13 medical documents after taking her 10-year-old to the hospital.

And that’s not the only problem here.

“When it rains, I’m not here and I’m at work, I have to come home to a floor, a kitchen floor, full of water. A puddle right here, this is a pawn when it rains,” she stated.

When it rains, she places a pot down for the water to get inside. She showed FOX13 documents indicating they went to the doctor for coughing and wheezing. She blames it on the damp conditions in the apartment.

FOX13 went to the front office of the apartment complex to talk with the manger about the problem.

The manager said he told Starling she could move into another apartment and acknowledged that he does not want her living there under those conditions.

Starling said she’s afraid to live there but doesn’t have the money to go anywhere else.

Last week FOX13 reported the single mother only makes $12 an hour.

“I’ve never had to go through anything like this before, ever,” Starling stated.

Starling said code enforcement came out there last week. Officials told FOX13 code enforcement is checking the history of this property.

READ: Neighbors describe 'war zone' after dozens of bullets fly in Memphis neighborhood, several injured

Another reason that woman said she is afraid to live there is because just last week, there was a shootout at the apartment complex. Residents said they heard at least 100 gunshots.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.