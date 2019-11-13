Woman claims massage therapist secretly recorded her on cellphone during session

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Mid-South woman said she was violated during a massage at a well-known chain here in the Mid-South
She said she caught her therapist red-handed using a cell phone while she was naked on the table and fears they made a video.
The victim, Lynette Kirk, and her attorney spoke exclusively to FOX13's investigative reporter Greg Coy.
He learned the whole idea of massage therapists having cell phones is an issue the industry and agencies that regulate it has not specifically addressed.
Watch FOX13's Greg Coy full investigation tonight on FOX13 News at 9.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 12-year-old taken into custody after trying to carjack a woman at gunpoint at Kroger, police say
- TN lawmakers react to James Wiseman NCAA battle of eligibility, take action
- WATCH: Alex Trebek nearly brought to tears by 'Jeopardy!' contestant's final answer
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}