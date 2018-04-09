Woman comes forward in Malco Paradiso shooting, suspect still on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department announced Monday afternoon the woman who was captured on surveillance video from the Malco Paradiso shooting has come forward.
According to MPD, at this point, she is not believed to be a suspect in this investigation.
RELATED: MPD looking for shooter after shot fired inside Malco Paradiso theater
Police released photos of the people they believe to be involved Saturday afternoon. MPD said the woman who was pictured was wanted for questioning, but was later determined she is no longer a suspect.
Police described the suspect responsible as wearing a black nylon zip-up hoodie jacket over a white hoodie, with white pants, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
