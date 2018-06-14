Woman comes home from shopping to find man asleep in bed

A woman walked into her home to find a stranger asleep in her bed, police said.
According to the arrest affidavit, the woman came home after shopping to find the screen to her laundry room window was taken off and lying on the ground. She became suspicious when the window was up, even though she left it down.
Trending stories:
- PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian in Memphis to visit Alice Johnson
- Man shot to death at West Memphis apartment complex, suspect arrested
- Kim Kardashian in Memphis to meet with Alice Johnson, greets her with hug
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
The victim called her husband who came home and searched the house with her. They found a man, who police identified as Mark Conlee, under the covers, sleeping in their bed.
They secured the room and called MPD.
Conlee is charged with aggravated burglary.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}