Woman comes home from shopping to find man asleep in bed

    A woman walked into her home to find a stranger asleep in her bed, police said. 

    According to the arrest affidavit, the woman came home after shopping to find the screen to her laundry room window was taken off and lying on the ground. She became suspicious when the window was up,  even though she left it down. 

    The victim called her husband who came home and searched the house with her. They found a man, who police identified as Mark Conlee, under the covers, sleeping in their bed. 

    They secured the room and called MPD. 

    Conlee is charged with aggravated burglary.

