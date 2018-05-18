  • Woman comes home to find Memphis house on fire

    Updated:

    Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis to see the destroyed home, and for the latest on Good Morning Memphis. 

    Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire in the Binghamton neighborhood. 

    Trending stories:

    It happened on the 2800 block of Shady Oak Drive early Friday morning. 

    MFD told FOX13 the woman who lives at the house came home to find it on fire. 

    Investigators were able to determine the fire sparked in the bedroom, but did not release what caused it. 

    The Red Cross is providing help. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman comes home to find Memphis house on fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Whitehaven landmark damaged by overnight fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 dead 4 others injured after shooting near Crosstown Concourse, video released

  • Headline Goes Here

    One person rushed to hospital from Lamar Avenue shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    3-year-old twins killed in Whitehaven apartment fire