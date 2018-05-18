Woman comes home to find Memphis house on fire

Watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis to see the destroyed home, and for the latest on Good Morning Memphis.
Memphis Fire Department is investigating a fire in the Binghamton neighborhood.
It happened on the 2800 block of Shady Oak Drive early Friday morning.
MFD told FOX13 the woman who lives at the house came home to find it on fire.
Investigators were able to determine the fire sparked in the bedroom, but did not release what caused it.
The Red Cross is providing help.
