Woman crashes vehicle into Mississippi River with two kids inside, rescue underway

TUNICA, MISS. - The search is on for a woman and two kids after a crash near the Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel.
According to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle accident occurred around 10:00 a.m. between Fitz Casino and Tunica River Park. Tunica officials aren't describing how the accident happened.
Symphony Wilson, 29, of Tunica, Mississippi was inside a vehicle occupied with a five-year-old female and a two-year-old male when the car crashed into the Mississippi River.
The vehicle is described as a gray Chevy Suburban.
The Tunica County Sheriff’s Office, along with DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Diving Unit, Search & Rescue Unit and Air Support; Mississippi Fish & Wildlife; Mississippi Gaming Commission; First Responders and Pafford EMS are currently on the scene trying to find the vehicle.
