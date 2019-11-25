Woman critically injured after shooting at Hickory Hill intersection, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Hickory Hill Sunday night.
Memphis police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Winchester Road and Ridgeway Road.
The woman was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any tips, call 901-528-CASH.
FOX13 is digging deeper into this investigation. LIVE UPDATES about this investigation, now on Good Morning Memphis.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Shooting turned homicide at busy Memphis shopping center, police say
- Two bodies found in the middle of the road in Tate Co., Sheriff says
- One dead and one in custody after Martha Drive shooting, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}