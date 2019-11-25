  • Woman critically injured after shooting at Hickory Hill intersection, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Hickory Hill Sunday night.

    Memphis police responded to a shooting at the intersection of Winchester Road and Ridgeway Road.

    The woman was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any tips, call 901-528-CASH.

    FOX13 is digging deeper into this investigation. LIVE UPDATES about this investigation, now on Good Morning Memphis.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories