Woman critically injured after two-car crash, police say

    By: Destini Johnson

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman is battling to stay alive after a crash in Hickory Hill on Sunday.

    Memphis police responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Winchester Road and Clarke Street.

    According to police, one woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    The investigation is ongoing. Please check back for updates.

