Woman critically injured, ejected from car after crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is fighting for her life after a Saturday afternoon crash on I-55.
According to MPD, they received a call around 3:44 p.m. at I-55 South of Shelby Drive. When they arrived to the scene it was multiple vehicles involved.
At 3:44 p.m. MPD responded to a crash call at I-55 South of Shelby Drive.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 14, 2018
One female was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to ROH in critical condition.
We are working with police to learn more info, so check back for updates.
