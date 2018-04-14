  • Woman critically injured, ejected from car after crash on I-55

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is fighting for her life after a Saturday afternoon crash on I-55. 

    According to MPD, they received a call around 3:44 p.m. at I-55 South of Shelby Drive. When they arrived to the scene it was multiple vehicles involved. 

    One woman was ejected from the vehicle and she was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

    We are working with police to learn more info, so check back for updates. 

