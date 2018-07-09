Woman critically injured in Binghampton shooting

A shooter is on the run after a woman was shot in Binghampton.
The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Princeton just after 8:30 Monday morning.
According to the Memphis police, the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
At 8:37 a.m. MPD responded to a shooting at 3056 Princeton.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 9, 2018
One female victim was located suffering from a GSW. She was xported to ROH in critical condition.
Prelim suspect info - M/b, med complexion fled in a silver sports car.
