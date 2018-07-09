  • Woman critically injured in Binghampton shooting

    Updated:

    A shooter is on the run after a woman was shot in Binghampton. 

    The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Princeton just after 8:30 Monday morning. 

    According to the Memphis police, the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

