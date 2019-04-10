Woman critically injured in crash

Memphis police are on the scene of a crash in Memphis.
Police said a woman was taken to the hospital from the 2000 block of South Parkway East. Officers said they currently believe it is a one-vehicle accident.
The woman is currently in critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}