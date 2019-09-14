Woman critically injured in overnight shooting, transported via private vehicle, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn - Memphis police responded to a shooting victim that was located at Baptist East Hospital overnight on Sunday.
According to MPD, a woman suffering from a gunshot wound arrived at the hospital by private vehicle.
She was listed in critical condition.
At this time, police are unaware of where the shooting originally took place.
This is an ongoing investigation.
