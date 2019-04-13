Woman dead, 3 juveniles and 1 adult critical after crash in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Officers are on the scene of a deadly wreck near Parkway Village.
Police are on the scene at Knight Arnold and S. Mendenhall.
Investigators said one female has been pronounced dead.
Three juveniles and one adult have been taken to the hospital in critical condition.
MPD has not identified the woman killed or the others injured.
This is a developing story. FOX13 has a crew headed to the scene.
