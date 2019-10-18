Woman dead after drive-by shooting in north Mississippi

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - Investigators are working to find out more about a deadly drive-by shooting in north Mississippi.
The incident happened Thursday afternoon in Holly Springs on Greenbriar Circle and Moss Avenue.
According to the Holly Springs Police Chief, a 23-year-old female was killed during the drive-by shooting.
Officials have not identified the woman killed. No suspect information is available at this time.
FOX13 is working to learn more details.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}