Woman dead after inmate escapes Tennessee state prison; TBI investigating

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. - One person is dead after an inmate escaped a Tennessee state prison, according to authorities.
Mark Davidson, District Attorney for Dyer County, told FOX13 the inmate – identified as Curtis Watson – escaped around 1 p.m. Wednesday from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.
According to Davidson, that inmate killed someone during the escape. TBI officials confirmed the victim was Debra Johnson, 64, a TDOC employee.
UPDATE: We can confirm the homicide victim at West Tennessee State Penitentiary is Debra Johnson, 64, West Tennessee Correctional Administrator for @TNTDOC1, a 38-year veteran employee of the state of Tennessee. pic.twitter.com/ujZwuqTOjA— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019
Officials said Johnson had worked for the state for 38 years.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Lauderdale County authorities are all investigating the incident.
Watson is still on the run, and authorities are actively searching for him in the area.
Investigators said Watson should be considered "extremely dangerous."
FOX13 is working to find out what led to the escape and homicide at the prison. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
