Woman dead, children home alone after ATV accident, officials say

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. - Officers are investigating after a woman was found dead in Fayette County.
Investigators were called to Old Solomon Mill Rd. Thursday morning.
Officials say the woman's body was found after an ATV accident.
Authorities told FOX13 two children were located at home alone.
The woman killed has not been identified by officials.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for updates on the investigation.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}