Woman dead following crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman is dead following a Friday night crash on I-40.
According to MPD, the crash happened on I-40 and Covington Pike. It happened on the eastbound side.
The female victim was transported in critical condition from the scene, but later died from her injuries.
FOX13 is working to learn more on this crash. Check back on updates.
