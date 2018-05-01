  • Woman dead following three car crash in Orange Mound

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman is dead following an awful crash in Orange Mound. 

    The crash happened around 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of  Kearney and Highland. MPD told FOX13, one woman died on the scene. 

    Two other females were transported to Methodist Germantown in non-critical.

    We are working to find out if any charges will be filled. Check back for updates. 

