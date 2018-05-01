Woman dead following three car crash in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One woman is dead following an awful crash in Orange Mound.
TRAFFIC SHUT DOWN:— Jim Spiewak (@JimFOX13Memphis) May 1, 2018
North and South lanes of Highland at Spottswood closed. Head on accident involving 3 cars. pic.twitter.com/ipMo97kqYr
The crash happened around 5:59 p.m. at the intersection of Kearney and Highland. MPD told FOX13, one woman died on the scene.
HAPPENING NOW: Extremely nasty accident on Highland and Kearney - both sides blocked off. One car completely covered. Working to see if this is fatal. pic.twitter.com/xnsDHS8Ojo— Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) May 1, 2018
Two other females were transported to Methodist Germantown in non-critical.
We are working to find out if any charges will be filled. Check back for updates.
