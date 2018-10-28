Woman detained, 2 men wanted by police after carjacking in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are searching for two men in connection with a carjacking in a Memphis neighborhood.
The carjacking happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Vernon Avenue Sunday, MPD said.
Police said three people were responsible for the carjacking.
One woman is currently being detained by MPD officers, while they are still searching for two men in connection with the incident.
The suspects were not identified, and there was no description given of the vehicle involved.
It is unclear if there were any injuries from the incident.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
