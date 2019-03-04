  • Woman detained after shooting in North Memphis, police say

    NORTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have detained a woman after a man was shot in North Memphis.

    The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Claybrook Street, according to Memphis police.

    MPD said the victim – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition. 

    Officers detained one woman, though it is not clear how she was involved in the incident. 

    The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear. 

