Woman detained after shooting in North Memphis, police say

NORTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police have detained a woman after a man was shot in North Memphis.
The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of North Claybrook Street, according to Memphis police.
At MPD 3:55 p.m. officers responded to a shooting victim at 1081 N. Claybrook.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 4, 2019
One male has been transported to ROH in critical condition. Officers have one female detained.
MPD said the victim – who was not identified – was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers detained one woman, though it is not clear how she was involved in the incident.
The details surrounding the shooting are still unclear.
