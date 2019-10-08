  • Woman didn't shoot robbery suspect because he 'looked young and was scared," MPD says

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A robber pulled a gun on the wrong woman and found himself staring down a barrel, according to police. 

    Police said Marshun Lewis met up with a man last month to sell an iPhone.

    According to detectives, Lewis pulled a gun and stole the man's money.

    The next day, a woman called the police with a similar story. She also tried buying the phone from Lewis.

    However, she refused to become a robbery victim. 

    When he pulled out his weapon, she pulled out her own gun.

    But she didn't pull the trigger because "he was young and look scared."

    Both victims were able to pick Lewis out of a photo lineup, and he was arrested on Monday.

